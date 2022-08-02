Maritime Resources (CVE:MAE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Shares of Maritime Resources Corp. (CVE:MAE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 55911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$0.20 price objective on shares of Maritime Resources and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Maritime Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

About Maritime Resources

Maritime Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds interests in the Lac Pelletier project that consists of 16 mineral claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 443 hectares located in Rouyn Noranda, Quebec; Green Bay project, as well as Whisker Valley project situated in Newfoundland and Labrador; and Orion deposit located to the east of Hammerdown.

