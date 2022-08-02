Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW) Short Interest Update

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the June 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Marlin Technology Price Performance
FINMW opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. Marlin Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14.
