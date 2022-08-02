Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) & VMware (NYSE:VMW) Financial Review

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) and VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.3% of Marqeta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of VMware shares are held by institutional investors. 40.3% of VMware shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Marqeta has a beta of 2.59, meaning that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VMware has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marqeta 1 3 11 0 2.67 VMware 0 12 9 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Marqeta and VMware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Marqeta currently has a consensus target price of $16.10, indicating a potential upside of 60.36%. VMware has a consensus target price of $139.91, indicating a potential upside of 20.43%. Given Marqeta’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marqeta is more favorable than VMware.

Profitability

This table compares Marqeta and VMware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marqeta -36.80% -13.49% -11.78% VMware 12.65% 41.24% 6.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Marqeta and VMware’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marqeta $517.17 million 10.54 -$163.93 million ($0.55) -18.25 VMware $12.85 billion 3.81 $1.82 billion $3.87 30.02

VMware has higher revenue and earnings than Marqeta. Marqeta is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VMware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

VMware beats Marqeta on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc. operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 200 customers. Marqeta, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

About VMware

VMware, Inc. provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds. The company also provides networking solutions, such as VMware NSX, NSX Distributed and Gateway Firewalls, NSX Network Detection and Response Engine, NSX Advanced Load Balancer, Tanzu Service Mesh, and VMware SASE; security solutions consisting of VMware Carbon Black Endpoint, Workload, and Container; and digital workspace solutions comprising Workspace ONE Unified Endpoint Management, Access, Intelligent Hub, and Horizon. In addition, it offers application modernization solutions, such as Tanzu Application and Operations Platform, Tanzu Application Service Platform, Tanzu Observability, Tanzu Community Edition, and Tanzu Labs; and cloud management solutions, including vRealize Cloud Management, vCloud Suite, and CloudHealth by VMware Suite. The company sells its products through distributors, resellers, system vendors, and systems integrators. VMware, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Amazon Web Services to build and deliver an integrated hybrid solution. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

