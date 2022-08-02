Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.33-6.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99. Marriott International also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.59-1.69 EPS.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MAR traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.70. The company had a trading volume of 77,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,389. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.88. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 116.74%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marriott International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 625.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $285,000. 59.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

