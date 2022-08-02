Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. B. Riley downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.41.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $1,803,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,390,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,194 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,907. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

