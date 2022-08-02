Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 29,969 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 508,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 91,832 shares during the period. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Mason Industrial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,704,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Mason Industrial Technology by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Mason Industrial Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,801,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial technology, advanced materials, or specialty chemicals.

