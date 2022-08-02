Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $61,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 1,141,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $408,031,000 after acquiring an additional 89,620 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 48,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.69. 6,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,921. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $303.65 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $337.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

