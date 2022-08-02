Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stake Boosted by Barden Capital Management Inc.

Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Match Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Match Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $73.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $182.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTCH. Wells Fargo & Company raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Match Group from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

