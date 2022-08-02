McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,614,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 138,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $77.85 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.