MDA (MDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.
MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$513.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$549.27 million.
MDA Price Performance
Shares of TSE:MDA traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.80. The stock had a trading volume of 18,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.64. MDA has a 1 year low of C$7.35 and a 1 year high of C$16.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.25.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MDA Company Profile
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.
See Also
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Pinterest Shares Are Soaring After Earnings, Is The Stock A Buy?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Market Fundamentals Drive Results For The Williams Companies
- Are Baidu’s Delisting Fears a Good Entry for New Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for MDA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.