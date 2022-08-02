MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 7,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

MEI Pharma Price Performance

MEI Pharma stock remained flat at $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,012. The company has a market cap of $63.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.85. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 62.40% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. On average, research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MEI Pharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 111.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,050 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. 60.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEIP. StockNews.com began coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.