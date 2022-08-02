MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 7,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
MEI Pharma stock remained flat at $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,012. The company has a market cap of $63.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.85. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 62.40% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. On average, research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEIP. StockNews.com began coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
