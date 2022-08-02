MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Short Interest Down 27.8% in July

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the June 30th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 44,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ MEKA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.90. 32,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,381. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEKA. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. boosted its stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 520,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 1st quarter worth about $3,090,000. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Company Profile

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

