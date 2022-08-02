Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target Increased to $20.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on MERC. Raymond James raised their price target on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

MERC traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.33. 5,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.27. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09.

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Mercer International had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $572.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its position in Mercer International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Mercer International by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 124,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 92,282 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 56.7% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 27,458 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercer International by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

