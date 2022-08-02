Mercer International’s (MERC) Maintains Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

MERC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Mercer International Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.04. 11,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,648. The stock has a market cap of $995.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45. Mercer International has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Trading of Mercer International

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Rating ) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.73 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercer International will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 429,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,023 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

