Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Acquired by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 123.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Mercury General by 68.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 50,523 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 4.7% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 100.0% during the first quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mercury General by 66.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. 40.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury General Stock Performance

MCY opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.05 and its 200-day moving average is $50.17. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mercury General ( NYSE:MCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mercury General had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mercury General from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

