Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.00 million-$225.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.79 million. Mercury Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.96-$2.17 EPS.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 3.2 %

Mercury Systems stock traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.94. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mercury Systems

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mercury Systems from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mercury Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 33.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

