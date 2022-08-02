Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Meritage Hospitality Group Price Performance

MHGU stock remained flat at $19.75 during midday trading on Tuesday. 2,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $17.53 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.39.

Get Meritage Hospitality Group alerts:

Meritage Hospitality Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Meritage Hospitality Group’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 2.43%.

Meritage Hospitality Group Company Profile

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, Stan's Tacos, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Twisted Roosters brand names. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 337 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.