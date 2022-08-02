Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 53.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Merus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.56.

Merus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.63. Merus has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.23. Merus had a negative net margin of 143.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 million. Equities research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Merus news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg bought 4,340 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $99,689.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,340 shares in the company, valued at $444,239.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the first quarter valued at $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Merus by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Merus by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Merus

(Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

See Also

