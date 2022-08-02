Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s 9th Largest Position

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,760,796 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 107,618 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.2% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Meta Platforms worth $613,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on META. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.70.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.8 %

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,756,218. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.02. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

