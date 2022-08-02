Metronome (MET) Trading 17% Higher This Week

Metronome (MET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Metronome has a total market cap of $15.00 million and approximately $20,850.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00004636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 17% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metronome Profile

Metronome’s launch date was May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,320,324 coins and its circulating supply is 14,175,750 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken.

Metronome Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

