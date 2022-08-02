MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0165 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from MFS High Income Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

CXE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. 3,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,055. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.17. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 191,258 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 299,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 527.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 366,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 307,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 128,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 776,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,245 shares in the last quarter. 30.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

