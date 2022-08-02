MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MMT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.88. 109,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,158. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $6.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 5,505 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 24,900 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. 9.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MFS Multimarket Income Trust

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

