MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

MGM China Price Performance

MCHVY remained flat at $6.53 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.08. MGM China has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

About MGM China

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

