Mina Price Up 18.1% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00003347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $471.18 million and approximately $23.00 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00629883 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017422 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00034585 BTC.
About Mina
Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 615,591,414 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.
