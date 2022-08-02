Mina Price Up 18.1% Over Last Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.77 or 0.00003347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $471.18 million and approximately $23.00 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004373 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.06 or 0.00629883 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017422 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00034585 BTC.

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 615,591,414 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

