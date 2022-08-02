Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Update

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,400 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the June 30th total of 91,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MAIFF remained flat at $0.38 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,329. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.44. Minera Alamos has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Minera Alamos from C$1.10 to C$0.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Featured Stories

