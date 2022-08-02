Mirador Capital Partners LP Acquires 12,796 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,796 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 471,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 26.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 279,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after acquiring an additional 61,502 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

