Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.05% of Cutera worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Cutera in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cutera in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera during the 1st quarter worth $255,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Cutera Stock Performance

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.75). Cutera had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cutera

In related news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 996 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,919.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,763.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Featured Articles

