Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $717,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV opened at $412.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $393.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.63. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.