Mirador Capital Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $10.47 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,918,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $341,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,923,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,699,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 322,382 shares of company stock worth $3,046,233. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

