Mirador Capital Partners LP Makes New $340,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $43,231,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 809 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $419.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $420.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.18. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

