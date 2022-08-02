Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.07% of Grid Dynamics worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 5.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,757 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 16.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 205.8% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 17,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

Grid Dynamics Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $42.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. Grid Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,480,896.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,232,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,669,520.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Patrick Nicolet acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,641.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 78,897 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total value of $1,480,896.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,232,260 shares in the company, valued at $60,669,520.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grid Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.