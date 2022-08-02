Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 344 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP trimmed its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $34,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,657 shares of company stock valued at $112,987 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $68.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.94. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $73.13.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

