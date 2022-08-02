Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS cut its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,231 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $57,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %

MRTX traded up $3.15 on Tuesday, hitting $68.94. 8,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,512. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day moving average of $76.70. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. The firm’s revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $39,648.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

