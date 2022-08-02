Mirova US LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 791,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,343 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 4.4% of Mirova US LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mirova US LLC owned 0.08% of Eli Lilly and worth $226,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,731,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,130,000 after purchasing an additional 409,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,765,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 521,295 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares in the company, valued at $31,852,745,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.06.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $324.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $220.20 and a 1-year high of $335.33. The company has a market cap of $308.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

