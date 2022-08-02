Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.87 and last traded at $21.89. 3,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 137,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIRM. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.80.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.64.

Insider Transactions at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 218.74%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 38,478 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $962,334.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,540,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,520,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,543,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,441,000. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,405,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,389,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

