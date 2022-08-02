Mist Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week (MIST)

Mist (MIST) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Mist coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mist has traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mist has a total market capitalization of $905,188.55 and approximately $82,007.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,074.69 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003860 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00128074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031524 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft.

Mist Coin Trading

