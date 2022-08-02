Mistras Group (MG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $161.66 million during the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 0.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect Mistras Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mistras Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Mistras Group stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.59 million, a P/E ratio of 48.16 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mistras Group

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mistras Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mistras Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Mistras Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mistras Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Mistras Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. 50.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mistras Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

Featured Articles

