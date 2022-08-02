Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Acquires 287,466 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 1,014.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 287,466 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. owned about 0.72% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $12,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 256.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,406.7% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 172,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 160,840 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FEZ traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.03. 49,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,950. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.41. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $49.14.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

