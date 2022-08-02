Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Acquires 30,689 Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,807,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,689 shares during the period. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. comprises 8.5% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. owned 0.13% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. worth $81,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 622,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,000 after purchasing an additional 154,141 shares in the last quarter. 17.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BWMX traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,177. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.56. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $8.39 and a twelve month high of $47.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $377.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Company Profile

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.