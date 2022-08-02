Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Acquires 67,666 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 168.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,728 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,666 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.5% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $142.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.87. 107,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,591,308. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

