Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Has $8.90 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1,379.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,739 shares during the period. Oracle comprises 0.9% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Oracle Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.62. The company had a trading volume of 115,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,514. The company has a market capitalization of $204.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.69. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.