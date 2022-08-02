Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Makes New $2 Million Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 846,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,201,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,109,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICLN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,936,450. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.55.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

