Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $27,526,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $544,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $1,210,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.50.

FedEx Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:FDX traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.05. The stock had a trading volume of 24,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,174. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.39 and its 200 day moving average is $222.02. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $282.88. The stock has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total value of $1,692,331.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,870.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,955 shares of company stock worth $7,296,828. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.