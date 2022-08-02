ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stock analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ModivCare from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

ModivCare Stock Down 0.5 %

MODV stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.59. 57,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $211.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.77 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.94% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. ModivCare’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ModivCare will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. City State Bank acquired a new position in ModivCare during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ModivCare by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

