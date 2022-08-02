Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Short Interest Update

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 465,300 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the June 30th total of 717,900 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 713,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Molecular Data stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 647,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.47% of Molecular Data as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molecular Data alerts:

Molecular Data Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Molecular Data stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79. Molecular Data has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

About Molecular Data

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.