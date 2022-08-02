Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Moog Price Performance

NYSE:MOG.B opened at $79.00 on Tuesday. Moog has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.37.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $770.79 million for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 5.36%.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Featured Stories

