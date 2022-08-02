More Coin (MORE) Price Hits $0.0196 on Major Exchanges

More Coin (MORE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last week, More Coin has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a market cap of $39,227.56 and $163.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,074.69 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003860 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002216 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00128074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00031524 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin is a coin. It was first traded on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin.

More Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

