Morgan Stanley Lowers Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Price Target to GBX 730

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 740 ($9.07) to GBX 730 ($8.94) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.11) to GBX 560 ($6.86) in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.72) to GBX 640 ($7.84) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Glencore from GBX 730 ($8.94) to GBX 770 ($9.44) in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $660.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.85. 1,156,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,232. Glencore has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.86.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

