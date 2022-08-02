Morgan Stanley Raises ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $65.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.48.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $63.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.42. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $40.85 and a 12 month high of $71.25.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 38.08%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,669,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total value of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 28.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

