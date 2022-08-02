Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 528.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.75.

MSI traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.08. 3,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.09. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 633.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.35%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.